Republicans send state budget to Evers, starting 6-day clock

Republican legislators have sent the state budget to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos officially transmitted the budget to Evers on Friday. The governor now has six days, not counting Sunday, to sign the spending plan, veto it or use his partial veto powers to revise it. The deadline for action is July 5.

Evers has not said what he might do with the budget.

Vos says there's no good reason for Evers to veto the plan in its entirety. He says Republican lawmakers would likely attempt to override any partial vetoes in October but could come back earlier if there's a "dire need." He says he has to see what Evers does.

The governor's spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn't immediately respond to an email.

