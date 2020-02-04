Republicans promise 'bigger and bolder' rural Wisconsin plan

Republican lawmakers are considering proposals to cut property taxes and insurance costs for farmers as part of a package to help rural Wisconsin.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday promised it would be “bigger and bolder” than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers put forward two weeks ago.

Evers called a special session of the Legislature to take up his $8.5 million package.

Assembly Republicans don't yet have a total for what their agriculture package would cost, but Vos said at a Capitol news conference it would be “significantly bigger” than Evers' proposal.

