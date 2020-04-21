Republicans challenge Evers' extension of Safer at Home order

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have filed a lawsuit against Governor Tony Evers regarding his extension of the Safer at Home order.

Evers extended the order last week, saying it would be extended through May 26th.

Court documents dated April 21 state the Legislature is requesting the Wisconsin Supreme Court issue an order temporarily enjoining enforcement of the Emergency Order extension.

Lawmakers say the order was improperly enacted due to Wisconsin Statutes, and because it exceeds the Department's authority.

The Safer at Home order originally ended on April 24, however it was announced last Thursday the order would be extended for another month.

The order restricts non-essential business and travel in the state, and also means public and private K-12 schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

In addition, the document states the Legislature asks the court stay enforcement of its injunction for six days in order for the Department of Health Services to have enough time to enact a new emergency rule which is consistent with Wisconsin law.

Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon announcing the lawsuit.

You can read their full statement below:

“The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat. There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration. The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power. Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections.”

