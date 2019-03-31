Republicans and democrats make one last push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election

The only statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot will be for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

Chief Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer is facing off against district two Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn.

They are looking to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Although the race is non-partisan, Neubauer has been supported by liberal groups, while Hagedorn has support from conservative parties, which has interest groups encouraging people to get to the polls.

Voter turnout for a Supreme Court election that falls outside of a presidential primary is generally around 20 percent.

“It's very much a piece of what happens going forward, this isn't just about one supreme court seat,” said Matthew Albert, Chair of the Outagamie County Republican Party.

Both groups are looking ahead to the 2020 Supreme Court election.

“When we have a retirement of a justice who was generally more progressive and when we look at upcoming things for the state of Wisconsin. You look at the lame duck session that just happened, you look at fair maps; it's extremely important to have somebody on the state Supreme Court who’s going to uphold that fairness and the will of the people,” said Lee Snodgrass, Chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County.

Justice Daniel Kelly's seat is up for grabs in 2020 and republicans are concerned about voter turnout if Hagedorn is not elected.

“That election is going to be tough for us because it's going to be during the same election as the democratic primary for president. So the turnout there is going to be harder for us to match. We need to win this seat in order to continue with our conservative majority,” said Albert.

While the democrats are targeting voters who inconsistently vote by going door-to-door, the republicans are seeing a shift to a grassroots effort.

“We've seen kind of this surge of individuals taking action that we haven't seen very much in a Supreme Court race. People are going to the website and doing it on their own. So it's a rather different election in that regard,” said Albert.

A Hagedorn win would mean the conservative majority increases 5-2.

If Neubauer wins, the conservative majority would stay at 4-3.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

