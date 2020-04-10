Republican senators say extending Safer at Home could lead to civil unrest

Two of the most conservative members of the Wisconsin Senate on Friday accused state health officials of stoking fear over the coronavirus and warned that extending a stay-at-home order into May could lead to civil disobedience.

Republican state Sens. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, and Duey Stroebel, of Cedarburg, issued separate statements that were both highly critical of how Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stroebel called for a “fresh look” to re-evaluate policy choices and begin planning for “reopening our civil life.”

“Every sickness and death is a tragedy, but so are businesses and livelihoods ruined by shelter in place orders,” he said. “Besides being counterproductive, indefinite sheltering orders will eventually lead to civil disobedience.”

Nass released a letter he sent to a state Department of Natural Resources official about Evers’ decision to close 40 state parks and recreational areas.

Nass accused Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm of promoting “excessive levels of fear.” He also said state health officials told lawmakers that they want to see safer-at-home restrictions extended for up to six months. Secretary Palm refuted the claims at a daily health briefing Friday.

Evers has not said whether he will seek to extend his current order, which runs through April 24. He had asked the Legislature to allow his original public health emergency declaration to continue indefinitely. Without such an extension, the Legislature would have to renew it in early May.

