Congressman Mike Gallagher, a veteran, honors NE Wisconsin vets

During a ceremony Thursday, Congressman Mike Gallagher honored veterans and those who work with veterans in the Northeast Wisconsin community.

"You hear thank you for your sacrifice all the time, but often times we don't realize how those working in the veterans community have to deal with everything," Rep. Gallagher (R-Green Bay) said.

Gallagher said times have changed and now veterans and those who help veterans are more appreciated.

"Going back to previous generations like Vietnam veterans who weren't welcome home," said Gallagher. "It's important now that we do everything we can as a society to honor their service and help them get the care they need."

But he wanted tell Northeast Wisconsin county and tribal service officers thank you face-to-face.

"I think we're lucky to have a dedicated veteran community here to continue that peer-to-peer mentorship and make sure that veterans who are returning to our community feel welcomed," said Gallagher.

Veterans honored Thursday said it felt good to have someone looking out for them.

"Sometimes when people move up in rank they forget where they come from and I really feel that he has kept such a personality where you can just approach him at any level," veteran Shauna Rafferty said.

