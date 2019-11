Police in Oklahoma said Monday that a shooting outside of a Walmart ended with three people killed, including a suspect.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said they were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of the people killed is the suspected shooter.

Ford said the gun used was a handgun.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown until they are given the all clear from law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.