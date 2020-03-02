'She will pay 100%’: Stepmother charged with murder in case of missing 11-year-old

Officials in El Paso County, Colo., announced Monday the arrest of the stepmother of a missing 11-year-old boy with ties to Horry County, South Carolina.

These photos show missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities announced that Letecia Stauch, Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Monday in Myrtle Beach. They said that Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest.

Myrtle Beach police have not said exactly where they arrested Letecia Stauch on Monday morning.

Letecia Stauch will face charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old by a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.

Authorities in Colorado said that they have yet to locate 11-year-old Gannon’s body.

“When he said Gannon is no longer with us, I have to say Gannon is with us. After the stories from people all over the world, he’s not only my hero now, he’s the world’s hero,” said Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, during a news conference where authorities announced the arrest.

Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.

He was first reported missing five weeks ago. His stepmother had told authorities that he went to a friend’s house and didn’t come home.

Letecia Stauch even spoke with WMBF’s sister station, KKTV, where she addressed rumors that had been said about her during the investigation and said she would never hurt Gannon.

Hiott said during the news conference she will make sure justice will be served.

“Justice will be served and I will make sure of it. Because my boy did not deserve any of this,” Hiott said. “She will pay 100% for this heinous thing she has done.”

A statement written by Gannon’s father was read during the news conference, where he talked about looking forward to the 11-year-old’s teenage years and the fun they would have had as he became a young man. He also addressed the guilt he feels now that his wife is behind bars and charged in the case.

“The person who committed this heinous crime is the person I gave more to than anyone else on this planet and that is a burden I will carry with myself for a very long time,” read a statement from Gannon’s father.

Authorities said that Letecia Stauch is being held without bond at the Myrtle Beach Jail as she awaits extradition to Colorado.

Officials said that Letecia Stauch will have a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.

Letecia Stauch spoke with Gray TV affiliate KKTV on Jan. 31. To watch the full interview, click here.

