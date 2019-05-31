Reports: Packers head coach LaFleur tears achilles tendon

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has torn his Achilles tendon, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

A source tells the Cover 2 contributor that LaFleur was hurt on a basketball court that's located in the headquarters at Lambeau Field.

The 39-year-old coach is set to have surgery on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Silver was first report the news Friday. He says LaFleur was hurt Wednesday while playing a Knockout game on the basketball court.

This is LaFleur's first season as head coach of the Packers. The team is wrapping up week two of Organized Team Activities.