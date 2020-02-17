Dozens of mailboxes vandalized in one night

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating dozens of cases of vandalism to mailboxes.

The first reports of vandalism started coming in after 4 o'clock Monday morning from the city of Berlin and the townships of Seneca and St. Marie in the northern part of the county.

By 5 p.m., the sheriff's office was investigating damage at more than 45 properties.

The sheriff's office believes the vandalism was committed during the night Sunday and possibly into early Monday morning.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Green Lake County Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-438-8436 (1-800-GET-THEM). You can also email getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us or text 847411 with keyword "getthem" followed by the tip. You'll be anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.