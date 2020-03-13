Report suspected price gouging

We've shown you the run on household staples like toilet paper and pasta at local stores. State consumer officials want to make sure you're being charged a fair price.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says it's not uncommon for prices to go up when supply is low or demand is high. However, it can be illegal if the seller is only using an excuse to add to their profit.

Under state law, during a crisis, retailers and wholesalers and those who provide services are "generally prohibited" from raising prices more than 15% compared to prices before the crisis.

There are some exceptions, such as when low supply or high demand drive up the seller's own costs for obtaining the products or providing a service, as long as the prices don't exceed their actual cost "plus a reasonable markup."

If you suspect price gouging, contact the DATCP Consumer Protection Hotline. Call 1-800-422-7128, email DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov or use an online reporting form (CLICK HERE).

You'll be asked to report the seller's name and location, the date the product was offered for sale, and specific information about the product, including product name, size and price.