Sheboygan Police say a 23-year-old man is dead from a shooting Thursday afternoon.

An advisory from the police department says they responded to a possible victim of a gunshot on the 1000-block of Clara Ave. at 2:20 P.M.

They say the victim died from a gunshot wound.

A suspect is in custody.

No further information about the incident or the people involved is available at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they secure the scene and investigate.