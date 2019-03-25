Report: Wisconsin 7th most expensive state for inmate jail calls

A recent study finds inmates in some county jails across Wisconsin pay nearly $22 per 15-minute in-state phone call.

The Prison Policy Initiative is a non-profit research organization dedicated to uncovering the impact putting people behind bars has on the greater population.

It ranks Wisconsin number seven in the country for the most expensive phone calls in county jails with an average of $8 per 15 minutes.

"It kind of set me back, because it's not what we do. You know, we want people to be able to continue relationships with their family and friends," said Capt. Dave Kiesner with the Outagamie County Jail.

The Outagamie County Jail can house up to 556 inmates at one time.

"Inmates are allowed to use the phone whenever they are out of their cells, anytime they have daytime privileges which is most of the time from 6 o'clock in the morning until about 10:15 at night," said Kiesner.

Those calls are not free. Inmates pay $0.16 per minute for in-state phone calls equaling $2.40 for 15 minutes.

"They have three different options," said Kiesner. "They can make a collect call, they can make a debit call which is where they buy the phone time ahead of time, or the person they are calling can set up a prepaid account."

The Prison Policy Initiative study suggests those charges prevent some inmates from reaching out to lawyers for representation. Action 2 News reached out to a number of law firms in the Appleton area, and they all told us they do not accept collect calls because of the associated costs.

Kiesner says the FCC issued a mandate in 2016 requiring jails to charge a cost per minute instead of a flat rate. Those guidelines for what a jail can charge depend on factors such as the size of the facility.

"People are locked up in jail as part of their punishment, not for punishment. So, it's important for them to maintain ties. Things are still going on in their lives. Their families are still having babies, people are still graduating from high school and things like that that they need to be part of," he said.

Kiesner says he is committed to making sure the cost of phone calls stays reasonable and fair. While the study shows jails in Wisconsin with some of the highest costs for in-state calls, he says there are many at or below the national average of $5.61.