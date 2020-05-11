Report: Some bars opened in Shawano County this weekend

Although Governor Tony Evers is allowing some businesses to reopen at this time, bars and restaurants are not included.

However, many viewers called and emailed Action 2 News to tell us some bars opened this weekend in Shawano County, which goes against the state's 'Safer at Home' order. The order is set to expire on May 26.

Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber did not respond to our interview request, but in a letter he wrote to Evers in April, he said while he takes the virus seriously, he 'will not enforce rules or laws that infringe on the Constitutional rights of our citizens.'

Action 2 News did talk to the Shawano Tavern League President, Linda Vangheem, but she tells us she didn't have any communication with the bars that chose to open this weekend. She said she owns a business and it remains closed at this time.

Action 2 News also left a voicemail with the Shawano Mayor and the Shawano Police Department, but never received a phone call back.

One business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said they will continue to follow the 'safer at home' order because its restaurant is located within the city limits of Shawano. The owner tells us that even though Sheriff Bieber won't enforce the order, they were told the Shawano Police Department will enforce it.

