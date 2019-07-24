Report: Packers release DT Mike Daniels

The Green Bay Packers have released Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No other details were released. The decision comes on the eve of Training Camp.

"Surprise of the day: Green Bay is releasing former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels, per source," reads a tweet from Schefter.

Action 2 Sports will have complete coverage of the decision on the Cover 2 Camp Edition special airing at 7 p.m. on WBAY. Chris Roth, Dave Schroeder, Baillie Burmaster and the On the Clock panel of experts will give you in depth analysis.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributer Rob Demovsky says the decision "makes sense on several levels." Daniels was due to make $8.5 million this year.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth says the savings could be used for a Kenny Clark extension.

Daniels now enters free agency.

Action 2 Sports spoke with Daniels Monday at the 'First Annual Daniels Back to School Bash' hosted by Mike and his wife Heaven.

Daniels was in his eighth season with the Packers. He told us how excited he was for Packers Training Camp.

"Every year going into camp it's a different kind of excitement because every year is different and obviously we know that we have a different kind of excitement because we have a whole new coaching staff," Daniels said. "We'll see how everything goes along, but everybody has had a lot of positive energy and I like the direction that everything is going."

Daniels played in the fewest games in a season in 2018 after he missed the final six games due to a foot injury.

"My foot is coming along. You guys will see me on Thursday. I'm excited. God has brought me a long way with this thing. Our trainers have been doing a phenomenal job with me so I'm ready to get back out there more than ever. I'll just leave it at that. You guys will see," Daniels said.