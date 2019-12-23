Report: McCarthy interviews with Panthers

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has made no secret recently of his desire to return to coaching; and according to an ESPN report, that process is now underway.

Panthers interviewed former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy for their head-coaching job after their game against the Colts on Sunday, per league sources. Panthers declined comment on the coaching search. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

The Panthers’ owner David Tepper grew up in Pittsburgh, just like McCarthy. So there was immediate speculation that the Super Bowl XLV winning head coach would be a candidate when Carolina fired Ron Rivera on December 3rd.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and ranks 2nd all-time in wins in franchise history with 135 (135-85-2 including postseason), trailing only Curly Lambeau. If he does land the Panthers’ job, he won’t have to wait long to return to Lambeau Field, the Packers will play Carolina at home in 2020.

