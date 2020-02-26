Report: Active shooter at MillerCoors in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police responded to an active shooter at MillerCoors, our ABC sister station WISN-TV reports.

WISN cites multiple sources saying there are several victims.

A MillerCoors employee said she received an email about an active shooter near Building 4.

Police would not confirm there was a shooting but said it is an "active situation" and warned people to avoid the area of 4000-block of W. State Street.

MillerCoors public relations confirms there is an "incident."

MillerCoors is located near N. 35th St. and W. Highland Blvd.