Repaving to close lanes on Monroe Rd./CTH GV in Bellevue

Drivers who use Monroe Rd./CTH GV in Bellevue will be dealing road construction for more than two months.

The Brown County Public Works Department says repaving work starts Monday, July 8, and will continue to mid-September.

The work is on a short stretch of road between Hoffman Road and the Sate Highway 172 eastbound ramps.

But it's a busy area with traffic getting on and off 172, and drivers trying to reach businesses along Monroe.

During construction, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction and access will be maintained to all businesses.

Signs along the route will direct drivers to the businesses.

The public works department says you should expect minor delays and should use alternative routes when possible.

You should use extra caution when driving near the construction site and watch for backups.

The project will include removing the existing asphalt pavement and replacing it with concrete as well as spot repairs of curb and gutter.