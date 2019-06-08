Rep. Nygren responds to DOJ's involvement in Tyco water contamination investigation

State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) released the following statement regarding the contaminated water investigation in Marinette County.

“This morning I learned that the Department of Natural Resources has referred the Tyco PFAS contamination issue to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for potential legal action on the basis that Tyco knowingly withheld information about water contamination for years. DOJ will now investigate the matter to determine whether the state needs to take legal action. I am confident that DOJ will conduct a fair investigation of the facts before determining whether legal action is necessary.”

“Withholding information regarding the safety and health of the public is concerning, especially when it comes to the issue of clean drinking water. The state has proper processes to find the truth and hold those responsible accountable, if necessary. I look forward to seeing the results of DOJ’s investigation.”

“It is my hope that industry is innovative, successful, and has a positive impact within communities in our state. However, we have rules in place to ensure businesses are good environmental partners, and when those rules are not followed, there needs to be corrective action to protect the public.”

“Clean drinking water for my constituents is my number one priority in the Legislature. Just this week, I voted to provide the DNR with two new scientists and additional resources to study and address PFAS contamination. Earlier this month, I circulated a bill restricting the use of “Class B” firefighting foam with added PFAS, a root cause of this type of contamination.”

“Every citizen, regardless of where they call home, deserves to have access to safe and reliable drinking water.”