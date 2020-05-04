Rep. Nygren, 35 others call on DWD to expedite processing of unemployment insurance claims

State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette), is one of dozens of lawmakers calling on the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to explore options of speeding up the processing of unemployment insurance claims.

Nygren said he and 35 of his colleagues sent a letter to Caleb Frostman, the DWD Secretary Monday with the request.

Nygren released a statement about the letter, saying one option the DWD should explore is developing pre-approval procedures for certain Unemployment Insurance claims which have a high likelihood of approval pending any reviews the department would need to do.

He said similar practices are done in Medicaid to allow anyone who is considered vulnerable to receive healthcare as expeditiously as possible.

In addition, he says elected officials have been contacted by thousands of constituents who have had trouble with the DWD and receiving unemployment insurance, and said due to action at the federal level, the DWD is eligible for $18.9 million in federal administrative funds, which would help with administrative costs such as responding to and fulfilling requests.

Nygren added Governor Evers signed a bill into law in April which allows Evers to transfer state employees between agencies.

A copy of the letter is attached to this story.

Frostman says the department has received almost a half million applications since the onset of COVID-19.

"DWD is adding hundreds of new staff, multiple outside vendors, and working overtime to process and analyze the claims to help as many Wisconsinites as fast as possible," added Frostman.

On Monday, the DWD released information related to the total number of unemployment calls received, as well as the number of applications filed, claims processed, and money distributed throughout the state as of May 2.

-Unemployment applications received: 498,297

-Weekly claims received: 1,497,813

- Weekly claims paid: 966,089

-Total benefits paid: $384,318,519

-Weekly benefits paid: $160,856,274

-PUA applications received: 44,687

- UI calls received - week of April 26: 4,712,684