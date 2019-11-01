Congressman Mike Gallagher hosts H2O Policy Summit

State and federal officials discussed clean water at an H2O policy summit hosted by Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Contaminated water is an issue we've been following for years as it's become more prominent in Northeast Wisconsin.

Door County Board Supervisor, Kenneth Fisher, is one of many who attended the summit.

"Nothing gets the people more wound up than the water," Fisher said. "They want clean water. We all do."

Fisher said this was the first he's ever sat in a room with different professionals, focusing on clean water.

"They're all presenting their views on what's going on with the water and how we're going to keep it clean," Fisher said.

Gallagher said he hosted this summit to start the conversations on state and federal levels.

Topics of discussion included ground water, surface water and the great lakes

"We've had a lot of problems in recent years with nutrient run off getting into our water systems, but we've also seen the community rise up to address that and try and head in the right direction," Representative Gallagher said.

And a community that works together is what officials believe will help water quality.

"It's what farmers do, it's what local and county governments do, it's what the state government does and what the federal government does," said Gallagher.

"It's such a large rate of problems, that all of us need to bounce off our solutions and our research," Kewaunee County Conservationist Davina Bonnes said.

Fisher said he's sharing everything he learned at the summit with his community.