Rep. Gallagher hosts forum to talk flooding concerns in the community

Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher held a ‘Fording Flood Waters’ forum Tuesday to start the conversation about flood concerns in our communities.

While water levels on Lake Michigan remain near record highs, local officials know flooding remains a concern throughout the area.

In his 25 years as a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Jeff Last said this year is one for the books when it comes to issuing advisories for lakeshore flood watches and warnings.

“It’s the first year we have issued as many as we have so far and will probably continue because of the high lake levels,” said Last. “These are near record-high levels on Lake Michigan that we have never seen in Northeast Wisconsin.”

Last said Lake Michigan is about 2.5 feet above the long-term average, which means it’s going to take time for it to recede to a normal water level.

“So anytime there is an onshore wind, we expect some impacts with lake shore flooding. It’s something people will have to live with over the next year or two,” said Last.

Along with being prepared, like having flood insurance, Katie Sommers, a Hazard Mitigation Section Supervisor with Wisconsin Emergency Management, said municipalities can take steps to mitigate those living in flood-prone areas.

“People want to live along the water, but we need proactive and not permit those structures. We need strong zoning codes, strong building codes and strong shore land zoning,” said Sommers.

Because even if your home gets flooded and there is a federal disaster declaration, along with individual assistance, Sommers said the money granted will help, but won’t save your house.

“If we meet the threshold, FEMA will give individual grants to homeowner’s up to $34,900. Those grants are only to make home livable, like putting in furnace or water heater, it’s not to replace basement carpeting or anything like that,” said Sommers. “The average payment for individual assistance is about $4,000 which is not enough to bring a homeowner back to the state they were before the flood.”

Congressman Gallagher is hoping that by getting everyone in the same room and on the same page, it will help homeowners know where to turn for help.

“It’s important that people understand there are things like the national flood insurance program out there, but even simple things like, “Who do I call when a disaster happens? Who is my village administrator? Who’s the DNR person? Who’s the state level representative?’ things like that,” said Gallagher. “There’s simple ways where we can better coordinate all the resources we have at the local, state and federal level, and help that Wisconsinite who is struggling in the event of a flood.”

While work continues on developing a singular resource for flood victims, the state recommends contacting your county health department for the first recovery steps if your house gets flooded.

