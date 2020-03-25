Rep. Gallagher hosting virtual town hall on the coronavirus

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Thursday morning to discuss the coronavirus.

The live web conference takes place March 26 at 10:30 a.m. Central at https://gallagher.house.gov/live

Rep. Gallagher (R-Green Bay) will be joined by Wisconsin Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to discuss how COVID-19 is being addressed at the state and federal levels and answer constituents' questions.

Constituents who want to participate are asked to register on the website or call (920) 301-4500 to be added to the list.