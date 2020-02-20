Renovated Waupaca warming shelter provides service to rural area

WBAY first went inside one of Waupaca County's only overnight warming shelters last fall. Now the newly-renovated space is keeping people in need out of the cold, and providing more services than ever before.

“When it gets so cold it’s dangerous,” said Foundations for Living Executive Director Wilma Akright.

Foundations for Living serves as one of the few overnight warming shelters in the county.

“There’s nothing in this area, within a 20-mile radius there’s no other options,” said Akright.

That’s why the organization invested in revamping its overnight warming shelter for adults - adding a shower, laundry, and kitchenette. Akright believes the changes help people feel more comfortable staying at the shelter.

“It feels so much like a home instead of a sterile center,” said Akright.

“Helps keep things a little bit normal than us being out on the street, popping out on somebody’s couch,” said Dale Roe.

Roe has used the shelter himself. He says the stability it provides makes a huge difference.

“You know it’s a step forward to getting back to responsible living again,” said Roe.

On average Akright says they get about five people a night and the shelter can hold up to eight.

“It’s really an emergency room. We’re in a small area, we don’t have the big, large numbers like in the big cities but they’re people that need help and need a warm place to stay,” said Akright. “Especially on a day like today when it was minus four when I came in this morning.”

The shelter typically allows people to say from 7 p.m. until 7:30 a.m., but on dangerously cold days people are allowed to stay a bit longer in the morning. People who stay the night also get care packages and other basic clothing and supplies as needed.

But the organization also works to make sure anyone at the shelter gets connected to other programs and tools that can help get them back on track.

“I’m appreciative of it,” said Roe.

“We’re just here trying to help any way we can,” said Akright.

The warming shelter is only open to adults, but Foundations for Living will help families travel to the nearest family-friendly shelters.

Akright says more volunteers are always needed. People can volunteer for one night only, or on a regular basis. Contact Foundations for Living at 715-942-2725 or visit the organization's Facebook page.

