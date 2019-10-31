Reminders as we head into winter: turn back the clock and check smoke detector

This October shaped up to be the second snowiest on record for the Green Bay area, giving us a glimpse of what could be ahead for the rest of the winter.

We first told you earlier this month how the coming winter is expected to be a snowy one with temperatures above average.

Spokespeople for Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) are also looking ahead to the winter and are projecting customers could see a savings on their heating bill.

“Based on normal winter weather and the price of natural gas remaining where it normally is on the commodities market, we're actually expecting customers to see a 4% decrease in heating costs as compared to last year,” said Matt Cullen, spokesperson for WPS.

“What that amounts to is about $23 in savings for your average residential customer.”

Even if you're not a WPS customer, there are a few ways to save on your heat that won't cost you a dime; by turning your heat down 7-10 degrees when you're not home, sealing cracks around windows and doors or adjusting your ceiling fan.

“If you change that switch, what's going to happen is that warm air that rises to the top of the ceiling, that fan will push it down towards the ground a little bit,” said Cullen.

It’s also a good time to check your furnace and make sure it’s working properly so it doesn’t cost you more money in the long run.

If money is an issue and you’re worried about paying the energy bill this winter, now is also a good time to see if you qualify for Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

“In the state of Wisconsin there’s about 200,000 families who receive assistance each year, so it is an option that can be available for a number of different families or residents throughout the state, based on house hold income,” said Cullen.

Day light saving time is this weekend (Nov. 5-6), meaning you're going to have set your clock back one hour, and while you're doing that it's also important to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

“3 to 5 fire deaths result in a non-working smoke detector. Having a working smoke detector and CO detector saves lives by giving you and your family an early warning of a potential emergency which is why we urge everyone to replace their batteries during day light saving time,” said Neal Schweiner, firefighter and paramedic for the De Pere Fire Department.

With a snowy winter projected, it's also important to keep outside vents clear of snow so dangerous gases don’t’ build up in your home and set off the carbon monoxide detectors.

