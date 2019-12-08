Remains found in central Wisconsin ID'ed as missing woman

Authorities say remains found in central Wisconsin last month are those of a woman missing since May.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the remains as those of 24-year-old Annastasia Evans.

Evans was last seen on May 4. Her remains were found Nov. 23 in rural Adams County.

Detectives are working with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate her death.

