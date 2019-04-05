Reggie White had it. But there are still no answers for Sarcoidosis

"Let me just start off by saying this: we don't know what causes Sarcoidosis. It's that simple," says Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, Prevea Health Pulmonologist.

April is National Sarcoidosis Awareness Month. It's a rare disease with no cure. Doctors are not yet sure what causes the disease.

Doctors say Sarcoidosis, a chronic immune-driven disease, can affect every part of the body minus the hair and teeth.

It's more likely to affect people of African American descent and Northern European descent.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Reggie White and comedian Bernie Mac both had Sarcoidosis.

Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, rashes and more.

Doctors look for a specific pattern in the arrangement of your cells or granuloma.

Doctors say about 40 percent of people with Sarcoidosis don't have symptoms. It sometimes takes up to eight trips to a doctor to be diagnosed.

"Being aware of a disease such as that has that potential to enable you as a patient, or patient advocate, to be better informed and maybe provide a clue that otherwise you wouldn't have volunteered. Because you may, in your mind, think, 'What is my cough have to do with my joint ache,' for instance. In Sarcoidosis, they could be directly connected," says Dr. Manar Alshahrouri.

