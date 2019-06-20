Refugees say Wisconsin has been welcoming

In honor of World Refugee Day, the Brown County Refugee Task Force is hosting a celebration Thursday, June 20. The World Refugee Day Celebration is at Green Bay's Kennedy Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Somali refugee Mahamed Mahamed helps students at a summer school started by the non-profit Community Services Agency, which Mahamed co-founded (WBAY photo)

Said Hassan and Mahamed Mahamed are Somali refugees who moved to Green Bay four years ago.

They're happy they're here.

"Predominantly, Green Bay has been a welcoming community, and I usually say the weather is cold but the people are warm," Hassan expressed.

Three years ago, Hassan and Mahamed founded the non-profit Community Services Agency to offer resources to the estimated 3,000 refugees living in the Green Bay area.

This summer school and youth mentorship program is just one of the initiatives.

"After-school tutoring and homework help, we also do citizenship classes for all the folks who want to get their citizenship, and we also have youth mentorship and leadership programs," Hassan said.

"We are providing resources that has not been accessible to the community, so yeah, it's getting better," said Mahamed.

Joining the effort to assist refugees are agencies like Literacy Green Bay, one of many that now make up the Brown County Refugee Task Force.

Peter Weiss, a living justice advocate with Catholic Charities, said, "Our work, I think, is all about saying, How do we make sure that they're able to get the services that they need? And for that matter, how do we reach out and educate the community about the refugee populations? How do we work to help them get to feel welcome and integrated?"

Whether it be education, housing, employment or health care, those in the refugee community say they appreciate the progress being made.

"Absolutely," said Mahamed. "It does take time, and we are on the right track, I would say."