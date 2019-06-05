Reedsville schools locked down while police make warrant arrest

Reedsville schools went on a lockdown as a precaution Wednesday when a person being arrested on a warrant got away from officers.

Police Chief Jo Ann Mignon says Reedsville police officers and Manitowoc County deputies were making the arrest Wednesday morning when the man resisted and managed to flee.

There was no threat made towards the schools, students or staff, but because of their proximity to the search for a wanted person, police advised them to go into a soft lockdown, which typically involves keeping outside and classroom doors locked.

Police eventually caught the man and he's now in the Manitowoc County Jail. Mignon says her department will be forwarding charges to the district attorney's office.