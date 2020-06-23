Redgranite Quarry closed until further notice

The Redgranite Quarry is closed until further notice.

The Village Board voted Monday to close the popular swimming location.

No reason was given to Action 2 News. However, a post on the Redgranite Quarry Facebook page indicated anger over trash being left at the quarry.

"This is getting completely out of control!!! Locals (who don't even get to swim at the quarry during the summertime) are cleaning up after the nasty slobs that are leaving their garbage everywhere," reads the post.

The village did not say when the quarry would reopen.