Red Lion Hotel in Appleton misses room tax payment again

Action 2 News has confirmed that the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton is once again behind on paying its room tax.

That payment was due July 31, more than six weeks ago.

In March, Action 2 News was the first to tell you in a Target 2 Investigation the hotel owed more than $142,000 in unpaid room tax for the last quarter of 2018, which the hotel eventually paid in April.

Those room taxes have funded a number of high-profile construction projects, including the Fox Cities Exhibition Center with a nearly $32 million price tag.

The exhibition center is attached to the hotel and the city has a contract with the hotel to manage it.

This is the second time the hotel has missed a room tax payment in six months.

Appleton Finance Director Tony Saucerman couldn't immediately confirm Monday afternoon the exact dollar amount that's owed. but he did say it's higher than the amount it previously owed, which was more than $142,000.

During a meeting of the Fox Cities Area Room Tax Commission on Monday afternoon, Red Lion Hotel manager Linda Garvey declined to speak on-camera about the unpaid room tax, but off-camera she told Action 2 News the room tax money is tied up in legal proceedings after the hotel's corporate owner, Inner Circle Investments, which is based in Florida, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 25.

That took place just days before the July 31 deadline to pay Appleton its second-quarter room tax, which covers the months of April, May, and June.

This led many on the commission to express concerns.

"That does seem to put everyone in a bind if, in fact, if we do have delinquencies that will affect not only the ability to make bond payment but the ability of the CVB [Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau] to operate and so on. If the CVB did not have reserves, that might be a difficult thing," said Neenah Finance Director Mike Easker.

As a penalty, municipalities like Appleton have the right to impose a fine of up to one percent per month on hotels that get behind.

Other options can include pulling a hotel operator's license.

Grand Chute Town Chairman Dave Schowalter said, "I'm not afraid to say, 'You're going to get shut down, pay up. It's our money, not yours.' But I think more municipalities should look at doing that, because this is becoming a joke."

Red Lion General Manager Linda Garvey also tells Action 2 News it's "business as usual" despite the bankruptcy which she expects will be resolved sometime soon.

One other Appleton hotel and a Menasha bed and breakfast are also behind on paying room tax, according to members of the commission.