Red Cross has blood supply emergency

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood after a difficult 4th of July week.

The Red Cross tells Action 2 News it faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for people who are eligible to donate.

The Red Cross says it has less than a 3-day supply of most blood times right now.

Last month, blood donations fell short and the Red Cross ended up with 24,000 fewer donations than what was needed.

Make an appointment with the Red Cross to start the donation process. CLICK HERE to find a blood drive or donation center by ZIP Code.