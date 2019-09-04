Recycling plant fire blamed on lithium-ion batteries

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After putting out a fire, Outagamie County is reminding people about what can and cannot be recycled.
The fire was in one of the compactors at the recycling plant Tuesday.
The county tweeted that lithium-ion batteries were the cause.
The county emphasizes batteries and electronics are not allowed in mixed recycling. They need to be taken to specific drop-off locations.
You're asked to help spread the word and tell your family and friends.
