Recycle Right: How to properly recycle plastic bags this holiday season

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, of all the garbage and recyclables thrown away throughout the year, 25 percent of it will be generated over the holidays.

Holiday items that are not recyclable include wrapping paper, tissue paper, ribbons and bows.

Knowing this, staff at the Tri-county Recycling Facility are asking for your help this holiday season by keeping these items and another problem item out of the recycling stream.

“Plastic bags are probably one of our biggest issues,” said Mark Walter, business manager for Brown County Port Resource and Recovery.

If you live in Brown, Outagamie or Winnebago counties, whatever you put in your curbside recyclable bin goes to the Tri-County Recycling Facility in Outagamie County.

About 400 tons of material is processed at the facility per day, of that about 32 tons is garbage.

“We don't want hoses or rope or string in there either, or tires which we see, or deer carcasses we see this time of year,” said Walter.

“It tends to jam the equipment. So at the end of every shift, we actually have two staff members, who have to strap in, they spend about a half our every shift cutting those materials out of the equipment here,” said Alex Nett, recycling and solid waste program coordinator at the Outagamie County Facility.

That process can cost the facility up to $100,000 annually. The best thing to do with your plastic bags is bring them back to a retail store and throw them in the plastic bag recycle bin.

“It gets made into a variety of products, a lot of it gets made into plastic lumber. So, it does have a use, but if it goes into our recycling system it will go into the garbage,” said Walter.

The Tri-County Recycling Facility is a single stream facility, meaning you can put all of your recyclables in one bin and you don't have to pay too much attention to the resin codes or numbers on the containers.

“Farther on down the line the manufacturers can look at those and use them, but in terms of your sorting and putting things into recyclable bin at home, we just ask that you look at the type of container it is. Whether it’s a bottle or a tub or a container of some kind that held food or household products; put in your bin,” said Walter.

If you're not sure if something is recyclable, it’s best to throw it in the garbage.

About 75 percent of waste in the United States is recyclable, however, only about 30 percent is recycled according to the EPA.

Click here to learn more about recycling across Wisconsin.

