Recovery programs adapt to virtual meetings

"Addictions kills," Recovery Program Member Tim Siebers. "It ruins lives, it ruins families, it ruins jobs."

Siebers has been sober for over 20 years.

"So one day I had a crisis go on in my life with my family that brought me to my knees," Siebers said. "I was able to say okay God, I can't do this."

Weekly he participates in a recovery program hosted at local churches, but that has changed due to COVID-19.

"Most of us have gone to zoom meetings or the telephone and it's not the same as holding hands with your brethren or giving a hug to someone that you care about," said Siebers.

Siebers said even though in person meetings aren't happening right now, the community aspect is still there.

"I cannot recover alone, right," said Siebers. "I was in my addiction alone. I can hide, I can pretend, I can kind of get away with things, but if I want to recover, I need other people to encourage me," said Siebers.

He said anyone interested in being a part of any recovery program can look online for local meetings.

"There will be contact people, phone numbers and more than likely zoom meetings that you will be able to find," said Siebers. "Just go on and take the plunge."

According to Siebers meetings for any recovery program will continue happening virtually or by phone until the pandemic is over.

