Recognizing signs of mental health issues and when to get help

People with mental health issues and addiction can find it difficult to cope with social isolation and anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic.

Action 2 News This Morning spoke with Alison Denil, CEO of Willow Creek Behavioral Health, about recognizing when you or someone you love needs help.

"Fear, depression, anxiety can escalate for many reasons but situations like isolation can absolutely impact that. And we need to be sure that if we have somebody in our lives that has a mental illness, suffers from anxiety, suffers from depression that we're checking on them regularly right now through these difficult times," says Denil. "And we need to recognize that if you didn't have a previous mental health issue that doesn't mean that you can't start to develop that depression from social isolation, the additional anxiety, the additional fear because these are unprecedented times and we don't know."

Signs that you or someone you love needs help:

--Increased anxiety

--Depression

--Suicidal thoughts

--Inability to cope or function in daily life

--Hallucinations

Denil says it is important to recognize that this won't go on forever. There will be light at the end of the tunnel.

"It is difficult not to have an end date, but we do know this is not forever. So acknowledging that it's hard and giving yourself credit for what you're doing is important," says Denil. "And recognizing that although it is challenging right now, this isn't forever. Acknowledging that our friends and families are also struggling with this, this can help to minimize those misunderstandings, a lot of words, comments, actions can be driven by fear and anxiety so the ongoing support of each other is essential right now."

Willow Creek Behavioral Health is located at 1351 Ontario Rd. in Green Bay. They're available 24 hours.

All ages are welcome.

Call Willow Creek at 920-328-1220 or visit https://www.willowcreekbh.com/

"The mental health network can be very limited and difficult to access right now, and people who have previous providers may have a hard time getting in to see them, or using tele-health. They may have a tough time getting medication refills and their other support networks may not be available. Group meetings, community activities," says Denil. "So we are available 24 hours a-day, seven days a-week. If an individual is feeling elevated symptoms, or they have a friend or a family member that is demonstrating elevated symptoms, they can call us directly. They'll be connected to a mental health provider and we'll schedule an assessment to get them in."

The center has inpatient and outpatient options.

"We are an acute health care facility, so if you are in an acute crisis, we are available," says Denil. "We obviously are taking precautions as any other health care providers are, but we are still available."

Denil recommends these steps to help with our mental health:

--Establish a routine

--Get sleep; set a bedtime

--Eat healthy foods

--If you're on social media, post one positive thing per day