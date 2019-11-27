Recalled dishwasher sparks fire in Appleton

A recalled dishwasher sparked a fire at an Appleton home Tuesday night.

The Appleton Fire Department says the Bosch dishwasher is part of a nationwide recall because power cords can overheat and start a fire. CLICK HERE for all models and makes on the recall list.

Just after 11 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a report of fire coming from a dishwasher at a home at Green Bay Ct. The homeowner had used a bucket of water to put it out.

The fire department says damage was limited to the dishwasher and a small portion of the counter top. They helped vent the home of smoke and made sure the fire didn't extend.

Firefighters discovered that the Bosch unit was part of a manufacturer's recall.

“It’s an opportunity to remind everyone to register your products when you can and to also periodically check the Consumer Product Safety Commission at cpsc.gov for up to date recall information” said Lt. Steven Unruh.

The fire marks the first red bulb for Appleton's Keep the Wreath Green holiday fire safety campaign.