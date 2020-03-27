"Really concerning": Dr. Rai on Wisconsin's coronavirus trend and what virus does to the body

Doctors are worried about a trend in the fight against coronavirus in Wisconsin. We're seeing a doubling of cases. "That's really concerning," said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai during his question-and-answer sessions Friday on Action 2 News This Morning.

So how do we stop it? Dr. Rai answers those questions and talks about what happens to the body when someone gets coronavirus.

WHY THE SURGE IN US CASES?

"We didn't take the warnings for social distancing as seriously as we could. We didn't prepare for testing. We had plenty of time to understand this, but yet we're still scrambling for testing in this country. All that added together is now showing much worse numbers than we would have every wanted or expected," says Dr. Rai.

"We didn't take this as a country as seriously as we should have. The other countries that have been successful here have done that safer at home, that social distancing, long before us. We still don't have all 50 states under that order right now.

"For some reason we've decided as a country for it to get bad before we actually did that versus other countries that really had an opportunity to squash this down."

CONCERNING TREND IN WISCONSIN

"We're starting to see the exponential curve, so the doubling rates. You go from four to eight, 16 to 32, and now 700. That's double where we were a couple of days ago. That's really concerning," says Dr. Rai.

"That's the part of the curve that we want to start to bend. We want to slow that doubling rate. You only do that through social distancing.

"A couple of reasons why the numbers are going up in Wisconsin: Number one is testing. Testing backlogs are getting a little bit cleared through the state. And we have some commercial labs now, and our tests are coming back a little quicker, so you're starting to see that increase. But it's also a sign of what's going on in the state where we're starting to see a lot more spread. We're starting to see more hospitalizations and that's the nervous point for healthcare right now and it should be a nervous point for everybody, is can our system sustain any kind of surge?

"If we look at New York City today, I think that's a sad situation where their doubling rate got so high and exceeded the capacity of the healthcare system to handle the surge. Had a chance to talk to a colleague in New York yesterday, and right now patients are dying in the emergency department before we can even get to them, before healthcare can get to them. They're going to the ED straight to the morgue, unfortunately, right now because they've exceeded the capacity of the healthcare system. And the only way that doesn't happen here in Wisconsin or Green Bay is if we social distance and we start to bend that curve to a point where healthcare can handle those number of patients."

HOSPITAL CAPACITY IN GREEN BAY

"We have the luxury of preparing and we should prepare. And I think that's why we're making those calls to the east and west coast--what would you do if you had two weeks? What would you do if you had one week? A lot of the research now is showing be prepared to double your capacity," says Dr. Rai.

"The three chief nursing officers in town for HSHS, Aurora and Bellin--they're meeting on a regular basis to assess that capacity and try to get to about 200 percent of what we would normally consider full. So basically, doubling what we could do. Doubling the number of ICU beds, doubling the number of ventilators, and then once again using social distancing to keep that number below that doubling number."

WHAT HAPPENS TO BODY?

"Initially most of it is your normal type of inflammatory reaction to a virus. Your cells are going to try to defeat something that's foreign to it, your body tries to react to it. What gets really scary is what happens in the lungs. We use the term 'pneumonia' and it gets misinterpreted. But it's really an inflammatory reaction in the lungs, where parts of the lungs become so bad, so inflamed, that we can't use it anymore to get oxygen to the rest of the body. And that's when the rest of the body fails. So we call that acute respiratory distress syndrome. Parts of the lungs are literally very hard to ventilate. So hard that in some cases, we actually have to turn the person on to their stomach on the ventilator, and then keep flipping them back and forth throughout the day to try to get oxygen to parts of the lungs that aren't normally getting a good amount of oxygen. Trying to get basically every bit out of those lungs we can to get oxygen to the blood to the rest of your body," says Dr. Rai.

LOSING TASTE AND SMELL

"People are literally losing the ability to taste and smell. Those two symptoms seem to be preceding the fever and the sore throat and the cough. So we're actually adding the loss of taste and smell to the list of triage questions when we start talking to people to see if they have a risk of COVID-19," says Dr. Rai.

"If you have those symptoms and you're a healthcare worker, you should be using the virtual systems and the call-in systems, because you likely need to be tested if you're in health care.

"If you have significant underlying immune compromise situation--your age, diabetes, asthma, one of those diseases we've talked about for awhile, and you're starting to experience those symptoms, you really need to be self-monitoring and if you start to get sicker, you may need to be tested. You should go through a phone number or a virtual triage. Don't just show up to the emergency department. That's the last place you need to go. And don't just show up to a clinic. You need to call ahead or use that virtual environment."

RECOVERING FROM CORONAVIRUS

"The vast majority of patients are going to recover from this. The issue is that is how quickly and how contagious this disease is, how quickly it spreads to those that cannot battle it, and how quickly that overwhelms the healthcare system," says Dr. Rai.

"We've never seen anything this rapid to overcome the healthcare system. And remember, that same healthcare system is there to take care of heart attacks and strokes. And if we're overwhelmed with COVID-19 on top of all the other diseases that we have to take care of, that's when you start to see that system collapse like it's collapsing in New York today."

VENTILATORS

"We continue to get more in town. I'm a little worried about the ventilator number distracting from the overall picture. I know it makes a great soundbite for politicians. The total number of ventilators means nothing if we have no one to run those ventilators. So it's about staff, respiratory therapists, physicians. It's also the types of beds we need when someone is on a ventilator. And the type of room set up that needs to be there. So you can get 100 more ventilators, but they would be sitting on the sideline if we did not have the five extra people per ventilator it takes to take care of that patient. So that's what we talk about the health system being overwhelmed. It is an equipment issue, I do not want to miminize the fact that more ventilators would help us. But it's also a people issue, it's a supply issue, it's a room issue. All of this doesn't matter, though, if we could keep the demand of our healthcare system below that threshold number. The only way we can do that--the flattening of the curve--is social distancing.

YOUNG PEOPLE

"We're seeing people in their 20s get coronavirus without any underlying conditions. So I think, unfortunately, we know the risk factors for coronavirus that more people that are older are going to get it, more people that are immune-compromised are going to get it, and I think that got misinterpreted, unfortunately, that well 'I'm young, if I get it nothing bad's going to happen to me.' If you're young and you get it, something bad very well could happen to you.

DOES PNEUMONIA VACCINE PROTECT?

"It doesn't to protect you against COVID-19. It [pneumonia vaccine] protects you against bacteria, COVID-19 is a virus. Unfortunately, this virus does set you up for bacterial pneumonia long term, so it's great to have that pneumonia shot, and everyone who needs it should get it. But it is not protective in any way against COVID-19."

DOCTOR'S APPOINTMENTS

"If you have any symptoms you're going to be asked at the door. And then we're going to find a different way or different place to take care of you. Everybody is being screened at the door. If you're having symptoms we'd ask you to call ahead of time so we can arrange for that, whether it's in our clinic or it's in a different part of the healthcare system."

TOUCHING MONEY

"Money's no different than any other surface. And we need everybody to think every surface we're touching has COVID-19 on it."

If you pay with cash, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer immediately. Don't touch your face.

PETS

"You cannot transmit it from pet to human or human to pet. So pets are fine. I think it's one of those situations where people feel that maybe the virus came from an animal. So animal-to-human transmission is happening, and its' not in the case of coronavirus."

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

Here's how you can prevent the spread (INFORMATION FROM DHS):

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.

* Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

* Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

* Stay at least six feet away from other people.

* Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

