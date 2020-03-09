Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closed for 3 weeks, what commuters need to know

A lift bridge located on Green Bay's Main Street that crosses the Fox River in the downtown area is now closed due to repairs.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge is closed to both drivers and pedestrians for the next three weeks.

Steve Grenier, the director of Public Works, says the bridge has been in operation for almost 22 years.

"Those are moving parts no different than the breaks in your car," says Grenier.

A crew from Lunda Construction will be working to replace parts of the lift bridge that have experienced years of wear and tear - those parts are hidden from drivers during travel but certainly make a difference.

"All of those assemblies are used so that when the bridge is in a closed position and it's open to vehicle traffic, it doesn't bounce and vibrate and make people feel uncomfortable," says Grenier.

City officials made the decision to do the work on the bridge after the last routine inspection, and although grenier says it probably could've waited another season, he didn't want to take any chances.

Grenier calls the work that is happening right now absolutely critical, saying that it's important to take care of the small repairs before they quickly turn into bigger problems.

"We're going to be investing just shy of $80,000 into that bridge instead of it becoming a several hundred thousand dollar damage repair that we would have to fix later," says Grenier.

While he understands the inconvenience some drivers might face with the bridge closed, he says the work has to happen now, during the sweet spot when it's warm enough to do the work before the shipping season starts.

Grenier is also asking drivers to plan ahead and expect delays when traveling in the area.