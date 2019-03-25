Rawhide runaways steal SUV, lead four agencies on chases

Two teens are in custody after they stole a vehicle and led four different agencies on high speed chases, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

On March 23, a white SUV was reported stolen from the rural New London area. Authorities learned it was taken by two runaways from nearby Rawhide Boys Ranch.

New London Police officers spotted the SUV and tried to stop it. The SUV continued at a high rate of speed. The officers ended their pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Waupaca County Sheriff's deputies later spotted the SUV traveling north on Highway 45. Again, the teens took off at a high rate of speed and the deputies had to end their chase.

The boys traveled into Clintonville where a third high-speed pursuit took place. Clintonville Police ended their chase after a short distance.

The SUV was next spotted in Shawano County and deputies there gave chase. That's when the SUV rolled over.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were taken into custody. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they suffered injuries, but there was no word on their condition.