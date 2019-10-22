Rat complaints decline in Green Bay

For a few years now we've been following Green Bay's rat problem.

Brown County distributes hundreds of rat traps for free to help combat Green Bay's rat problem (WBAY photo)

District 8 Alderman Chris Wery put the recent number of rat complaints in his letter to homeowners in his district.

In it, he says in 2017 there were 166 rat complaints filed with the city. In 2018, that number dropped to 98. So far this year, there were 64.

Wery credits the trend to the collaborative effort among homeowners, the city and Brown County.

The county put about $5,000 towards rat traps people could use. The city conducted rat inspections in yards and alleys, held neighborhood meetings and passed out fliers. Homeowners learned how to prevent rats from taking up residence in their yards.

"I am hoping it is a true reduction in number of reported rat sightings and not just people not calling it in," Wery said, "but from what I am hearing form my district, people are calling in just as much as they were, there just aren't as many. And I think people are more aware, you know, don't put out food, don't put out habitat."

As we've reported, the city will likely never be free of rats because of the ports, but Wery says it's important to keep an eye out for them so the city can stay on top of the rodent nuisance.