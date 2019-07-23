Ram truck loaded with construction equipment stolen in Ripon

A Ram pickup truck owned by Intercon Construction carrying generators and other tools was stolen Monday morning from outside Alliant Energy in Ripon.

Police say the white Ram 4500 pickup truck was stolen at about 2:10 a.m. July 22. The truck has Intercon Constructoin decals and Wisconsin license plate ECD63017.

It had a custom utility box and was carrying numerous pieces of construction equipment that together are worth more than $8,000.

They include a 6500 kilowatt Honda generator, a 2kw Honda generator, a Husqvarna 760 utility saw, a two-inch Mustang squeezer, a Sensit gas detector, and a McElroy two-inch fusequip fusion machine.

All of the equipment was marked with the word Intercon and the letter "E" followed by an inventory number.

Anyone with information about the theft, or the whereabouts of the truck or any of its equipment, should contact local authorities.