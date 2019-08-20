Railroad quiet zone designation just weeks away for Appleton

After more than three years of conversation and safety improvements around the city, railroad quiet zone designation is just weeks away for the City of Appleton.

Engineers are not allowed to sound the train horn at all in designated quiet zones unless there is a specific safety issue.

"A silent neighborhood would really add to our quality of life," Amanda Smith said at an Appleton City Council meeting in 2016.

The overall feeling about train horns has not changed much since then.

"It's just really loud, and I wake up and just, I wait for it to leave," said Ellie Breed, who lives near the train tracks. "Eventually I can go back to sleep, but it takes a while."

The 15-year-old Appleton West High School student already has a short window to sleep with homework keeping her up late at night and early morning swim team practices. Her dreams of peace and quiet are one step closer to becoming a reality.

City officials announced in a Facebook post that they received word their application for railroad quiet zone designation is expected to get approval the first week of September.

"It's very loud. We didn't expect how much it would disturb myself mostly, my kids not so much, my husband not so bad. During the day, it affects all of us. We're in the middle of a conversation, all of the sudden a train comes blaring by," said Chelsea Iverson, who lives right next to the train tracks.

The quiet zone designation applies only to the main line that runs through Appleton. It is the same one that cuts through Iverson's front yard.

"Sometimes you'll only get one. Other nights you'll get five, and that makes for a rough night. The next day you wake up super tired," she said.

The city must give the Canadian National Railway Company a 20-day notice after the quiet zone designation is approved.

The goal is to have it in effect by the end of September or early October.

"It would make things more peaceful around here not to have them so loud," said Iverson.