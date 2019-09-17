Railroad inspected after crash in Outagamie County

Two drivers suffered serious injuries after a crash in Outagamie County Tuesday morning.

At about 6:04 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on County Road A north of County Road S in the Town of Center. One vehicle was on fire.

First responders quickly put out the vehicle fire. One driver was airlifted to a hospital. Another driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling north on County Road A got a flat tire while crossing the railroad tracks. The vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle.

County Road A between Center Valley Road and County Road S is closed for inspection of the railroad crossing.

No names were released.