Raiders vs. Packers 10-20-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 1ST QUARTER:
-Rodgers to Aaron Jones for a 21-yard back shoulder touchdown. Great adjustment by Jones.
-----
The Packers (5-1) take on the Raiders (3-2). This is to finish off a run of five home games in the first seven weeks.
Green Bay faces 3 straight AFC West teams which is not a bad thing since they are 14-3 against the conference since 2002.
They have beat the Raiders seven straight times with four of those being by 28 or more.
BROADCAST:
-TV: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be handling the calls for CBS with Tracy Wolfson on sideline duty.
-As always on WTMJ, you'll hear the voices of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with former Packers fullback John Kuhn handling sideline action.