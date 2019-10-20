Raiders vs. Packers 10-20-19

1ST QUARTER:

-Rodgers to Aaron Jones for a 21-yard back shoulder touchdown. Great adjustment by Jones.

-----

The Packers (5-1) take on the Raiders (3-2). This is to finish off a run of five home games in the first seven weeks.

Green Bay faces 3 straight AFC West teams which is not a bad thing since they are 14-3 against the conference since 2002.

They have beat the Raiders seven straight times with four of those being by 28 or more.

BROADCAST:

-TV: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be handling the calls for CBS with Tracy Wolfson on sideline duty.

-As always on WTMJ, you'll hear the voices of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with former Packers fullback John Kuhn handling sideline action.