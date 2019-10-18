Raiders fullback Alec Ingold excited for return to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

It will be a homecoming for former Bay Port High School standout Alec Ingold.

The Green Bay-native went undrafted out of Wisconsin but was signed by the Raiders following this year’s draft.

This won’t be the first time Ingold plays at Lambeau.

In 2016, while he was at Wisconsin, the ninth ranked Badgers beat 13th ranked LSU at Lambeau Field to open the season.

Ingold also played a Pop Warner football game during halftime when he was a kid. In a video released by the UW athletic department, he explained scoring a touchdown at Lambeau after losing one of his cleats.

“I got a sweep to the right because I was playing running back at the time. I run and I get tripped up and my left shoe completely falls off so I ended up diving to the pylon with one shoe on, scored a touchdown. Pointed up to my mom because I knew where she was,” Ingold said in 2016.

Now an NFL fullback this week’s game is just as important for him.

"I think the big deal for me is playing in front of the community that helped me grow up and love football," Ingold said of his return to Green Bay. "The Packers -- it's cool, but I think the people in the stands and the people I grew up with that are going to be able to watch and NFL game and see me go out there, it's going to be a thankful moment for me to thank them and show them how we play football out here in Oakland."

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spent three years as an assistant coach with the Packers from 1992-94 so he understands how his fullback will feel coming back to Green Bay.

“This is a big game for him…We are really thrilled with this kid. He’s got a real presence about him and huge upside," Gruden said.

Gruden coached Ingold during the Senior Bowl and that’s when Gruden took a liking to Ingold.

"We loved Ingold at the Senior Bowl,” Gruden said “We stamped a bunch of Raiders stickers on his helmet. He was really ticked off he didn't get drafted. And if I've done anything right since I've been here coaching the Raiders, it was the recruiting call I made to Ingold. I'm really happy about getting him here.”

Ingold played quarterback for Bay Port for two years and finished with a 21-3 record. Since high school, he has played fullback and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has taken notice.

“Violent. Very physical. The film doesn’t do it justice and the film looks pretty good. His understanding of the game, you’d think he was an eight-year [veteran] to be honest with you. He’s very smart – knows his assignment, knows the running back’s assignment, is communicating in the huddle, after the huddle. Really excited about him. He’s a really good football player.”

The Packers will play the Raiders at noon on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.

