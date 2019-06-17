Ragu pasta sauces recalled over plastic concerns

Some varieties of Ragu pasta sauce have been recalled because they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall out of "an abundance of caution," according to the company.

There have been no reports of injuries or complaints. However, the company is asking consumers to dispose of any recalled sauce.

Cap Codes and Best Used dates are located on the jar cap.

The sauce was sold nationwide.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Here are the recalled sauces:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2