Radio stations to play "Jump Around" in order to bring Badger spirit up during pandemic

What started as an idea between two neighbors has grown to an entire neighborhood, and the air waves of Wisconsin.

Two neighbors spread an idea over social media to "Jump Around" to bring their typically very social neighborhood together during the COVID-19 outbreak. Radio stations plan to blast the song at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

This is the current list of radio stations that plan to participate, according to the neighbors organizing the event.

Green Bay/Fox Cities/NE Wisconsin:

WIXX 101.1 FM

JACK FM 94.3

DUKE FM 93.5, 93.1, 99.7

Y100 FM

Madison:

Z104.1

101.5 WIBA

1310 AM WIBA

96.3 Star Country

92.1 Rewind 921

1070 AM The Game

Janesville/S Wisconsin:

WJVL 99.9 FM

Milwaukee/SE Wisconsin:

95.7 BIG FM

106.1 FM 106

97.3 The Game

100.7 V 100.7 JAMS

Black River Falls/W Wisconsin:

W WIS 99.7 FM

Whitehall/NW Wisconsin:

WHTL 102.3 FM

Eau Claire/NW Wisconsin:

95.1 Hot Country B95

98.7 The Brew

Z100

Wausau/NC Wisconsin:

WIFC 95.5 FM

WDEZ 101.9 FM

