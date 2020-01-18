Racing community, Darboy Corner Store host benefit for Knuth family

WBAY reported last month about race car drivers auctioning off door panels to benefit Charlie Knuth. The Darboy teenager has a rare skin disease and he was also recently diagnosed with cancer.

A benefit at Lake Park Pub in Menasha Saturday hosted by Charlie's "racing team" and the Darboy Corner Store allowed bid winners to pick up their doors and meet some of the racers in person. The event also had 50/50 raffles, silent auction, t-shirt sales, and food to raise additional funds.

"It's just so impressive to see the racing community work together for a common cause like they have,” said Andy Monday, the racecar driver who came up with the auction idea.

"I was a racer in my younger years, I'm a racer supporter, and I'm supporting what Andy Monday is doing,” said David Van Elzen, a frequent customer at the Darboy Corner Store. “It's a great thing."

Around $70,000 was raised through the auction alone – far more than the few thousand dollars Monday was expecting.

"Charlie and his family are frequent customers at the Darboy Corner Store and Patti is very good friends with them, the owner of the corner store, and she supports a lot of us racers out at Wisconsin International Raceway so it just made sense to try to do something to help the Knuth family,” said Monday.

Van Elzen won the first 50/50 raffle, but donated his winnings back to Charlie. He's glad to see so many others going above and beyond.

"I mean, to have the racing community step up like this, it's unbelievable,” said Van Elzen.

The unbelievable amount of support is something Monday knows the Knuth family is grateful for.

"It's definitely going to change their lives forever,” said Monday.

He added that the family can use every bit of help possible.

“I know it came up to a huge amount. But, you know, it's probably only putting a small dent in the grand scheme of things to what kind of challenges battles are facing,” said Monday.

Donations for Charlie can be taken directly to the Darboy Corner Store, any Prospera Credit Union, or contact Monday through the Monday Motorsports Facbook page.

