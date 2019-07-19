Racin' Mason

The entire Nockerts family enjoys racing. However, there's only one family member garnering national attention: their 7 year old.

7-year-old motocross racer Mason Nockerts (WBAY photo)

In the quiet town of Algoma, there's a need for speed.

Seven-year-old Mason Nockerts has been racing motocross for just a year.

"It was a week before my birthday, and my dad had a surprise in the shop for me, and he brought me to the shop. I opened the door, and I found my PW," he says.

Just 6 years old when he started riding, and he's already making a name for himself.

Riding in full gear and racing two different divisions weekly, Mason was selected to the Cory Texter Amateur National Team.

"He's progressed really fast. I can't say he's doubled his speed but he's probably beyond that. It's amazing to see his first race from year to year on how he's grown and challenged himself to get better," dad Russ Nockerts said.

The next opportunity for Mason to challenge himself is right around the corner at the prestigious AMA Amateur Nationals in Ohio this weekend.

"This is our first nationals, so we are kind of going into it with a lot of optimism. We don't know how it's going to go. Mason seems to contend pretty well in our district, so we will see how he does at the national level against the fastest kids in the country," Russ said.